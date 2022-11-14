Carrie Underwood Is A Certified Cameron Dicker Fan, Invites Him To Concert

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker got himself a video message from Carrie Underwood during Sunday Night Football.

Dicker was only signed to the Chargers ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Falcons. It turned out to be a great signing because he booted the game-winning field goal for them.

Still, something weighed heavy on his heart: taking the job with the Chargers meant missing a Carrie Underwood concert in Austin, Texas.

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker says he was about to head to a Carrie Underwood concert last week when he got the call that LA was signing him. Today, he kicks a game-winning field goal. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 6, 2022

Well, on Sunday Night Football, Carrie Underwood — who of course sings the theme song every week — made up for it.

During the Chargers-49ers game, Underwood sent Dicker a video message and invited him to a show.

Cameron Dicker even got a message from Carrie Underwood! 🏈🎶#SNF pic.twitter.com/kQSBMODIAj — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 14, 2022

“Hey, Cameron. Carrie Underwood here,” She said. “A little birdie told me that you were on your way to our show in Austin not too long ago when you got the call to go play for the Chargers. I just want to say good luck tonight on Sunday Night Football, and I would love to have you out for a makeup concert.”

She told Dicker to have his people call her people and they’d hammer out the details.

Underwood still has a bunch of stops left on her Denim and Rhinestones Tour, so surely Dicker can catch one of them.

While the Chargers lost to the Niners by a score of 22-16, Dicker went 3-for-3 on the night with his longest field goal being a 47-yarder.

