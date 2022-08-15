Carolina’s Matt Rhule Falls Victim To Hot Mic

Throughout the summer Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has remained buttoned up about Carolina’s starting quarterback competition. But we’ve now we’ve learned that those seeking hints as to the current leader in the clubhouse may want to try and get Rhule mic’d up – that’s when he tends to be most truthfull – even if it’s not by design.

Rhule was mic’d up late last week for the team’s fan fest from Bank of America Stadium. Once connected with a local broadcast, Rhule offered a to-be-expected canned answer courtesy of Coachspeak 101: “This is a chance to be out here with the fans, it’s a chance for us to come back home and play in our home stadium,” Rhule said. “I want to see us be quick, be fast, but also have a lot of fun.”

Moments later, a local broadcast from WRAL cut back to the live feed from Carolina’s fan fest and caught Rhule briefly complaining about being mic’d up before realizing his mic was indeed hot.

“I’m the last guy in the world that likes being mic’d up, it’s everything I can’t stand. I have three…” said Rhule before in-stadium host Taylor Zarzour chimed in.

Watch the awkwardness unfold in the tweet below.

Matt Rhule on a hot mic complaining about being on a hot mic😆 pic.twitter.com/jTvrAUiJpd — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) August 12, 2022

Zarzour quickly called an audible, ignoring Rhule’s fan fest faux pas. “And there’s Frankie firing up his teammates,” Zarzour said, referencing the actions of Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu.

This week’s game plan: Find a way to get Rhule to start chirping near Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold…

