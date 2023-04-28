Carolina Will Close Out Series Tonight

Videos by OutKick

Hurricanes vs. Islanders, 7:05 ET

We were able to get our unit back that we lost on the previous day with a nice easy victory from the New Jersey Devils. They won’t all be easy, especially when we have games like tonight between two very evenly matched teams. These opening round games have been spectacular – seven series are currently in a Game 6 situation. Let’s try and take one down today.

The Hurricanes were the first team that we played on this nice little opening round run that we’ve had. After winning the first two games of the series at home in close matchups, they dropped their next one on the road, something that should be expected in most 2-0 series games. However, they bounced back and put together a commanding victory in Game 4 with a 5-2 victory over the Islanders. With a chance to close it out, Carolina just couldn’t get it done at home and now had to come back to New York for Game 6. If they want to win this one and finish this opening round on the road, they need to get back to step up their offense. They have been able to perform very well on defense, but the problem is that the offense has been rather inconsistent.

New York Islanders take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6. (Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)

Islanders Don’t Have Enough Offense

The Islanders have their backs against the wall and need to win this one to force a Game 7 and a chance to advance. I’m not convinced they are good enough to win two straight against the Hurricanes, but they have played admirably in this series. In their two wins, they have held the Hurricanes to just one goal and then two goals. In their losses, they’ve allowed five goals, four, and two. If they plan to win this one they simply have to rely on their defense. Their offense is decent enough to compete with most teams, but they need to create turnovers and get out into the open in order to score. They’ve been solid at home, but they’ve also already lost one game there.

Carolina will win this game. Sadly, the Islanders are more of a good story than anything. The Hurricanes are a very talented team and they have responded well to a loss. Back the Hurricanes to finish off the series tonight at +100.

