Carolina Panthers Trade For Jacksonville Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault

The Carolina Panthers announced on Monday that they traded for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault, Jr. Compensation for the former second-round wideout has not been disclosed by the team.

In his two seasons with Jacksonville, Shenault accrued 121 catches for 1,219 yards and five touchdowns.

With impressive athleticism at 6-foot-2 and 227 lb., Shenault has been a player in the Jags’ receivers room worth monitoring for boom potential.

Jaguars are trading WR Laviska Shenault to Panthers. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/RygrINBGB5 — NFL (@NFL) August 29, 2022

Last season, Shenault caught 63 passes for 619 yards.

With DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall, Jr. and Shi Smith expected to lead the offense — Shenault should fit in and help new Panthers QB Baker Mayfield kickstart the offensive gameplan.

