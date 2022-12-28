Carolina Panthers Players Want Steve Wilks To Be Their Permanent Head Coach

Carolina Panthers’ interim head coach Steve Wilks has the support of his players as he hopes to eventually take over the official job.

Panthers’ defensive tackle Derrick Brown stated the case during an appearance on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Tuesday.

“I’ll speak for everybody in that locker room and say we want coach Wilks to be our next head coach.” pic.twitter.com/AjI9UC3Vho — Michael Rimmer (@avl_mike) December 27, 2022

Brown gave a ringing endorsement of Wilks, saying “I speak for everybody in that locker room and say we want Wilkes to be our next head coach, that’s for sure. I think every single week when we’re going to come in, he’s going to tell us how it is.”

The Panthers players also appreciate Wilks’ matter-of-fact attitude.

“He doesn’t sugarcoat nothing… he lets you know exactly what’s going on,” Brown added. “You could be one of the best players but you walk into that building on Monday he’s going to tell you exactly how you played and that level of clarity is exactly what we want.”

Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks may get the full time head coach position. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

THE PANTHERS HAVE A CHANCE TO WIN THE NFC SOUTH

Wilks has done a rather impressive job with the Panthers – who under former head coach Matt Rhule went 1-5 before the team fired him. The organization then promoted him from a defensive coaching role to the interim position.

Don’t look now – but Wilks has helped lead the team to a 5-5 record since taking over, and if they win their final two games, they would be the NFC South Champions! Just a wild statement when you look at how much of a mess the team was just a few months ago.

Earlier this month, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported that Panthers owner David Tepper “has liked the competitive turnaround he’s seen from the team,” since Wilks took over.

With a team that saw Wilks juggling three different quarterbacks this season, and losing star running back Christian McCaffrey, if the Panthers for some reason don’t want Wilks, he very well could get some other head coaching interviews.

The 6-9 Panthers play Tampa Bay this weekend, before wrapping up the regular season against the Saints in Week 18.