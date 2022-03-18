Carolina Panthers Extend Lead Wideout DJ Moore

The Carolina Panthers want Moore from their top wideout.

Announced on Friday, the Panthers agreed to a three-year, $61.9 million extension with lead receiver DJ Moore.

Carolina exercised the wideout’s fifth-year option back in 2021. His new deal adds to his current agreement with the Panters: bumping him up to a four-year, $73 million contract.

The Panthers are giving DJ Moore a 3-year, $61M extension, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/W936cBn8gc — PFF (@PFF) March 18, 2022

Moore has quietly posted three consecutive seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards in his four years in the NFL.

Drafted 24th overall by Carolina in 2018, Moore has operated as the team’s primary target; serving as a crutch to the team’s inconsistent quarterbacking throughout the years.

Last season, Moore was targeted 163 times and totaled 93 receptions: a career-high. Moore averaged an astounding 18.3 yards per catch in 2020.

Leading up to Moore’s extension, the Panthers cleared up some cap space by restructuring secondary wide receiver Robby Anderson’s contract.

Carolina was seen as one of the finalists to land former Texans QB Deshaun Watson; however, early news on Friday indicated that the Panthers were out of the running.

Watson made his decision later that day to join the Cleveland Browns, as reported by OutKick’s Armando Salguero.

Carolina was fourth in the NFC South after finishing the season 5-12.

