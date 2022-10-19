Two More Teams Are Reportedly Interested In Christian McCaffrey

There is reportedly growing trade interest in Christian McCaffrey.

With the Carolina Panthers sitting at 1-5 and a rebuild underway after firing head coach Matt Rhule, McCaffrey’s future has been up in the air.

There had been some chatter about the Bills being interested in a trade, and you can now add two more teams to the list.

Will the Panthers trade Christian McCaffrey? His future in Carolina is up in the air. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams “have been implicated” in the trade market for the star running back, according to ESPN.

The Rams and 49ers are both 3-3, and both teams are looking for an injection of energy after relatively disappointing starts to the season.

Christian McCaffrey draws trade interest from around the NFL. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

That’s especially true for the Rams. They won the Super Bowl last season, and have just not looked the same this season.

Could acquiring McCaffrey shake things up a bit for Matthew Stafford and the offense? Without a doubt, but it won’t come cheap.

Getting Christian McCaffrey would come at a very high price?

ESPN reported that “first round picks and more” will be needed to get McCaffrey out of Carolina. That could be a problem for the Rams because the team doesn’t have a first round pick until the 2024 draft.

There’s also a chance the Panthers don’t move McCaffrey at all. Even if he only has 393 rushing yards and two touchdowns through six games, the team might hold onto him as he’s the most important part of the offense. He could be a major part of the coming rebuild for whoever is the team’s next head coach.

Speculation swirls about Christian McCaffrey’s future with the Panthers. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Either way, all eyes are on McCaffrey and his future with the Panthers.