Panthers Aggressively Pursuing Texans QB Deshaun Watson

One season of the Sam Darnold experience didn’t leave a strong impression on the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers are responding to a gaping deficiency on offense by pitching an offer for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, both Carolina and the New Orleans Saints have sent in their respective offers for the QB.

As noted, Watson is currently under a no-trade clause but is still vetting his potential trade destinations.

The #Saints and #Panthers have made offers for #Texans QB Deshaun Watson and are likely to meet with him soon, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Other teams also are involved. Watson has a no-trade clause and wants to meet with teams before formally waiving it anywhere. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2022

Watson was cleared of criminal charges by a grand jury in Harris County: instilling some hope for potential suitors to acquire the three-time Pro Bowler while they still can.

By the end of the Panthers’ season, offensive coordinator Joe Brady had been canned and their starting QB’s role was being split by Darnold and a returning Cam Newton.

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer spoke at the NFL Combine about the team’s search for a QB.

“We need stability at the quarterback position, whether that is Sam or somebody else. Somebody needs to take hold of that position and own that. Right now, it’s open. If Sam does it, that’d be great. But it’s open.”

Head coach Matt Rhule was deep in the hot-seat rumors until the team announced that Rhule’s new pick for OC would likely determine his fate, given the Panthers’ awful production last year.

Rhule ultimately chose former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to call plays for the offense.

With the regressing Saints and Buccaneers, and a wayward Falcons team, filling out the remainder of the NFC South in a likely down year for the division, Carolina should have its answer on Rhule’s future after next season.

