Haymakers Thrown During Unreal Carnival Cruise Brawl

Some guests on a Carnival Cruise figured it would be a good idea to throw some punches.

Guests on the Carnival Sunrise got into an absolutely insane poolside melee on September 9, according to Yahoo!, and the video needs to be seen to be believed.

A fight between cruise passengers sailing on the Carnival Sunrise is caught on camera pic.twitter.com/DUyNSKci2J — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) September 11, 2022

It’s not really clear what sparked this situation, but it is crystal clear that once the first strike was thrown, all hell broke loose.

Nobody was really trying to hold back at all.

Who was the MVP of the Carnival Cruise fight?

While I think it’s fair to say everyone showed a lot of grit and effort during the scrap, it’s hard to argue anyone was doing more than the woman in the bikini.

People fight at the pool on a Carnival Cruise. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/ParkerBranton/status/1569027361584353281)

From the footage, it looked like she beat the absolute hell out of two people. She looked like a seasoned fighter. She had the guy down and possibly another person on the ground, wasn’t allowing the man to gather himself and was absolutely giving him the business.

Not condoning it. Just pointing out the facts of the situation.

People brawl on a Carnival Cruise (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/ParkerBranton/status/1569027361584353281)

Next time, just grab a beer and relax. If you find yourself punching people on a cruise, you’re doing it all wrong.