Carmen Electra Wears Very Little To Announce ‘New Exclusive And More Personable’ Page For Her VIP Fans

Videos by OutKick

Carmen Electra’s decision to join OnlyFans has been a profitable one. Shortly after announcing that she was creating content on the platform she reached the highly sought after top 0.1% of earners.

The former Baywatch star admitted back in September that she was having a lot of fun connecting with her fans on the exclusive content site. She revealed that she takes requests and was wondering why she hadn’t joined the site sooner.

Carmen Electra attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage)

“OnlyFans fits in perfectly because I am the creative director of my own shoots, on my own time. There’s nothing out there that I haven’t approved,” Carmen said. “And I love connecting with my fans.”

“Sometimes they have requests. The fans love feet! It is so much fun. I don’t know why I didn’t do this a year ago.”

On Valentine’s Day the 50-year-old had a special announcement for her VIP fans. It came in the form of a nearly nude picture on Instagram. She was wearing what looks like a belt of some sort and thigh boots. And that is all.

Carmen captioned the announcement, “happy valentine’s day. i’ve launched a brand new exclusive and more personable fans page only for my VIP fans.”

She then directed her 1.4 million followers, and who knows how man VIP fans, to visit the link in her bio and “be mine.”

It Didn’t Take Her Long To Master The Exclusive Content Game

Carmen has gone from fully embracing the OnlyFans craze to somehow taking things up another notch. If taking requests wasn’t enough to prove that she’s all in going the VIP route should do the trick.

The progression from being hesitant about joining the platform, to climbing to the top, then figuring out a way to give her most dedicated fans even more all happened very quickly. And is a good sign for her fans.

The announcement indicates that there’s even less clothing involved in her latest effort. If that’s even humanly possible.

The tens of thousands of likes and hundreds of comments on the post, despite the algorithm’s attempt to keep it’s reach down, means that people still found it and are supportive. This is how we all wanted to see the stars of the 90s keep themselves in the spotlight.