Carmen Electra’s Ready For The New Year, Christen Harper Wraps Up 2023 With SI Swimsuit & The Lions Were Robbed

The Lions were robbed in Dallas

The Detroit Lions were absolutely robbed last night in Dallas of at the very least a 21-20 lead with 23 seconds left in the game. Could the Cowboys have set themselves up for a game winning field goal as time expired? Sure.

We’ll never know thanks to some of the worst officiating you’ll ever see in the NFL. We should either be talking about how the Cowboys executed a game winning drive with a few seconds left on the clock or the enormous set of balls Dan Campbell has for going for two at the end of the game.

We were robbed of both. Here’s tackle Taylor Decker’s catch in the end zone for what should have been a two-point conversion that put Detroit up.

What a call. The Dan Campbell gigantic balls in the wheelbarrow meme should have been flooding our timelines, but it was not to be.

TAYLOR DECKER WITH THE BIG MAN TWO POINT CONVERSION!!!!!!!! BUT IT DOESN’T COUNT NOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/bSa4Fh1XB0 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 31, 2023

Flags were thrown on the play and the two points were wiped off the board. The referees claimed that Decker never reported to the referees as an eligible receiver.

The Lions had two more shots at the two-point conversion thanks to a penalty on the Cowboys, but they couldn’t convert. They end up losing the game and a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC as a result.

So what about those claims that Decker never reported? It turns out there’s video evidence of him doing so. Somehow referee Brad Allen came away from this exchange saying that No. 70 reported as eligible, not No. 68.

It looks like Taylor Decker DID report to the refs as an eligible receiver…



Oh boy…pic.twitter.com/BA8HFCSBEl — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 31, 2023

NFL rigged? It’s getting harder to say otherwise with video that makes it pretty obvious that Taylor Decker reported as eligible.

NEW FOOTAGE: #Lions coach Dan Campbell repeatedly says “I TOLD YOU!” to referee Brad Allen. pic.twitter.com/64Hkro8J8Y



The team thought they did everything right, because they celebrated for a while before seeing the flag.



A COMPLETE JOKE FROM THE REFS.



(Via @WXYZDetroit &… — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 31, 2023

Decker says he reported

After the game, Dan Campbell says he was told by the referees that No. 70 reported as eligible and that No. 68 did not. He did not want to get into it beyond that.

Coach Campbell on the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/xo0rQQi9C4 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 31, 2023

Referee Brad Allen had this to say after the game, “So, we had a situation where if you were going to have an ineligible number occupy an eligible position, you have to report that to the referee.”

“On this particular play, number 70, who had reported during the game a couple of times, reported to me as eligible. Then he lined up at the tackle position. So, actually, he didn’t have to report at all.”

“Number 68, who ended up going downfield and touching the pass, did not report. Therefore, he is an ineligible touching a pass that goes beyond the line, which makes it a foul. So, the issue is, number 70 did report, number 68 did not.”

As you might expect, based on the video evidence, Decker’s version of events is slightly different than the referee. He says he reported.

Taylor Decker said he reported as eligible. NFL has a mess on its hands. This could be huge in terms of playoff seeding. pic.twitter.com/QtFN5h95NX — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 31, 2023

The bottom line is, you can’t leave a fight up to the judges and you can’t leave a football game up to the referees. Knock the other team out and blatantly blown calls like this can’t affect the outcome of the game.

If Brad Allen actually thought No. 70 reported as eligible and not No. 68, he should be suspended.

The Orange Bowl was a joke

Speaking of being robbed, anyone who shelled out their hard earned money for tickets to the Orange Bowl should be filing a police report.

No. 5 Florida State literally didn’t show up for the game. They had a long list of players who decided that being snubbed by the College Football Playoff, and losing out on a shot at playing for a National Championship, meant they were opting out of their bowl game.

The result was a 63-3 loss to No. 6 Georgia. A fitting farewell to the four team College Football Playoff system.

Live look at the Orange Bowl… pic.twitter.com/ZGViK7zjvi — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 30, 2023

Honestly, I’m just glad that the 60 point blowout and Ohio State’s loss to Missouri while putting up a measly three points helps to bury Penn State’s Peach Bowl loss.

It’s not like I was hopeful or anything that the Nittany Lions would beat Ole Miss. I knew this game was a loss before kickoff. Sadly others did not and watched with hope as Ole Miss beat Penn State 38-25.

The good news is Penn State has more of James Franklin losing big games in the Big Ten to look forward to next season.

Woman arrested for attacking man with a Christmas tree

Let’s end the final Screencaps of 2023 on a high note with a touching story of love and the power of Christmas.

I looked for one of those and instead found this one. The story of a Florida woman who was arrested on Christmas Eve for hitting someone with a Christmas tree.

20-year-old Miracle Rivera was arrested and charged with domestic battery around 3:30 am last Sunday, Christmas Eve. She had reportedly been in an argument with an unnamed person in her home.

The other person decided to go into the living room and lay down on the couch. Unfortunately for him, Rivera followed. She then picked up a Christmas tree and repeatedly hit the victim with it.

Police say the victim suffered several minor scratches on much of his upper body and arms. Rivera was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and later released.

Who doesn’t love a happy ending?

That’s all I’ve got this New Year’s Eve. I hope everyone has a great time doing whatever it is you’re doing to mark the New Year.

We’re taking the little guy out to an amusement park to catch some fireworks, which we normally don’t do. So wish us luck. I’ll see everyone next Sunday.

