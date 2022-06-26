Carlos Ulberg Gets KO In 75 Seconds

UFC light heavyweight Carl Ulberg was looking to make a mark in last night’s ESPN2 UFC card in Las Vegas as he faced hard-hitting Tafon Nchukwi.

Nchukwi came into the fight at 6-2 with 4 KO’s. It all went down in the first round with Ulberg landing a thunderous left hook about one minute into the round.

CHEEKY HOOK MAKES IT EASY WORK FOR ULBERG pic.twitter.com/m3tkj6vXLm — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 26, 2022

Ulberg moves to 2-1 with the impressive win. He landed 15 of 19 shots thrown and was barely touched in the fight by Nchukwi. In the ring after the fight, he said ” I am new to the sport of MMA, but I work fast.” The fight was called 75 seconds in.

Fellow New Zealand MMA fighter Israel Adesanya is the hottest prospect from the island nation. He will fight in the main event next Saturday in UFC 276.

Adesanya boasts a 22-1 record and is the UFC middleweight champion of the world. Adesanya went to see the Ulberg fight last night but felt inspired and headed back to train. The #3 pound for pound fighter in UFC should be ready this Saturday.

Left the Apex halfway through the card cuz we got work to do…I’m inspired!!! https://t.co/z9bz0c3eAY — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 26, 2022

