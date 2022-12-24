Carlos Correa Saga Takes Another Turn, Now Mets Have Concerns About His Health

The Carlos Correa free agency saga might be the most entertaining holiday movie of the 2022 season.

Correa was one of the top free agents heading into the offseason, with numerous teams expected to have interest.

Sure enough, he landed a massive, 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants. Except, at the very last minute, the team postponed his introductory press conference with little explanation.

Then the deal fell apart entirely, in shocking fashion. Suddenly, Correa seemed headed for the opposite coast on another huge deal, this time with the New York Mets.

Giants fans and the baseball world at large, wondered what in the world happened. Reports initially emerged that their concerns stemmed from an ankle injury Correa suffered in 2014.

READ: GIANTS CARLOS CORREA CONCERN STEMS FROM 8-YEAR-OLD INJURY

On first read, their issues seemed entirely unjustified, given his lengthy track record of success in the majors, despite the injury.

Scott Boras also leapt to his client’s defense, saying he’s completely healthy with “no current” issues.

Turns out, the Giants might not have been so crazy after all.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 09: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins as he walks back to the dugout after his pop fly out during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Mets Now Concerned with Correa’s Physical

According to a new report from Ken Rosenthal, the Mets are now also “concerned” with the results of Correa’s examination.

Rosenthal and The Athletic cited sources saying that team doctors brought up similar issues with his lower leg. And those concerns are substantial enough to put his future with the Mets up in the air.

The physical was so bad that it’s “potentially jeopardizing their 12-year, $315 million agreement with the star shortstop,” according to the report.

There is the possibility that the Mets and Correa restructure the contract, as it might be hard to get out of entirely. But there’s now even more uncertainty around his future.

If the Mets’ deal with Correa does fall apart, it would undoubtedly raise red flags for any other interested teams.

Initially, it seemed like the Giants were being overly cautious, given the age of the injury. But there’s now two teams expressing significant unease with his potential future health.

Could the Twins get involved once again? Or will he be forced to take shorter term deals for the remainder of his career, essentially proving his health repeatedly?

It’s possible this comes to nothing, and Mets owner Steve Cohen goes ahead with the original agreement. But for a process that’s already been essentially unprecedented, there’s really no way to predict what comes next.

Stay tuned!