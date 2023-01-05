Cardinals WR Rondale Moore Posts Jaw-Dropping Photo of Pinky Injury

There’s been something terribly wrong with the Arizona Cardinals’ offense; we just can’t put our finger on it…

Second-year Cardinals wideout Rondale Moore has been off the field for the past few weeks and on IR due to a groin injury.

Rondale Moore Shows off Gnarly Injury

However, Moore’s dealing with more than just one injury.

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old posted a photo of his broken pinky finger on Instagram. The image sent followers to the toilet bowl after getting a look at the stomach-churning injury.

While a normal digit is meant to be straight and upright, Moore’s pinky seemed more like a shape out of Tetris.

Cardinals WR Rondale Moore put this on his IG story 😳 @moore_rondale pic.twitter.com/97EaL7MBsk — Overtime (@overtime) January 4, 2023

Moore’s IG photo came with a location tag, pinned at Beverly Hills — which could indicate that he’s either getting it checked out by a medical professional or visiting Jason of Beverly Hills to get a custom piece of jewelry to fit that bent out-of-shape finger.

Though the Cardinals had a big season planned for Rondale after splitting with guys like Christian Kirk and Andy Isabella, Moore’s year was hindered by both injury and a shockingly terrible year for the Cards’ offense.

Moore finished his year with 41 receptions for 414 yards and one touchdown.

Talk about breaking news.

(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)