Cardinals WR Robbie Anderson Legally Changes First Name

NFL wideout Robbie Anderson is catching some attention after legally changing his first name … again.

The Cardinals player formerly known as Robby Anderson has decided to formally change his first name to “Chosen.”

Not a bad name for a guy who went undrafted out of college.

This week, Instagram sleuths noticed that Anderson had changed his name to “Anderson R, Chosen” based on his personal profile, and additional text messages posted by the wideout confirmed that he is now going by “Chosen.”

Anderson had previously changed his name from Robby to Robbie (try to keep track), stating that the update was his preferred spelling as a child.

The messages regarding “Chosen’s” name change read, “Great news! Our motion for reconsideration worked! Name changes granted an official!”

Anderson followed up with a post on his Insta, giving some context on the significance that “Chosen” carries for him.

“WITH GOD 1st Stay Righteous Heart Pure & Genuine I Will Always Prevail Stay Wise And Focused On My Purpose,” Anderson wrote in his caption.

The Carolina Panthers “Chose” to split with Anderson last year (midseason) after a sideline altercation Anderson shared with then-interim head coach Steve Wilks over his depleted playing time.

Anderson was traded to Arizona on Oct. 17 for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick. He usurped 1,000 receiving yards in 2020 during his first year with the Panthers.