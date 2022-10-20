Cardinals Will Win Ugly Battle Against Saints

Saints vs. Cardinals, 8:15 ET

I’d have to imagine both of these teams are disappointed in their start for the year. The Saints were supposed to compete for the division and now look like they might not even get a spot in the playoffs. The Cardinals fell apart last season and don’t appear to have fixed anything since their hot start of last year.

The Saints come into this game having lost four of their last five games. I’m not sure to make this a positive or not, but three of their past four losses came to likely playoff teams. Then there was a lost to the Panthers. It was still a one score game, but it wasn’t a very good game for the Saints. They are playing without Michael Thomas, but he should be back for this game. If you look at their team the injury report and designations are all over the place. Just about every player has something next to them – including all three of their starting wide receivers. Jameis Winston was listed as a limited participant for practice, but if he has no one to throw to it makes things a little more difficult.

Speaking of players coming back… DeAndre Hopkins is back for the Cardinals in this game after suspension. Hopkins is one of the more talented receivers in football and had a really good connection with starting quarterback Kyler Murray. The bad news is that Marquise Brown is going to be out. They did trade for Robbie Anderson and I like the addition. The Cardinals have yet to win at home this season and they don’t look like they know what is going on at all. They’ve lost their last two games and only one was reasonable. They lost to the Eagles by three and played really well overall in that game. Then they just played terribly against the Seahawks. I have to imagine they are looking into ways they can get out of the contract they just gave Murray.

I don’t particularly like either team in this game. However, I do think that the Cardinals are going to win the game and cover. There are too many injury issues on the Saints for me to support them. This is essentially a coin flip game that the books are giving a home-field edge to the Cardinals and I’ll support that one. Looks like it will be another brutal Thursday Night Game to watch. Cardinals -2 at -110.

I’m taking Hopkins to get the first touchdown as well at +700.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024