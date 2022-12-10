Cardinals DC Vance Joseph Takes Swipe At Terrible Patriots Offense

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph finally said what we’re all thinking about Patriots offensive coordinator Matt Patricia: he stinks.

OK, he didn’t actually say that. BUT he kind of did.

“I see an offense that’s running the football well … it’s a very conservative pass game. Lots of screens,” Joseph said this week. “It’s like a defensive guy calling offense.”

“It’s like a defensive guy calling offense.”



Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph on the Patriots offensive play calling. pic.twitter.com/VeNFPHqg06 — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) December 8, 2022

Patriots offense stinks and Vance Joseph calls them out for it

That right there is your classic, ‘Tell me something sucks without saying they suck’ move from Vance Joseph. And he nails it.

Love the smirk, too. Guy knows he’s toeing the line like a seasoned vet and he pulls it off.

Look, everybody knew Matt Patricia calling plays in New England would be a disaster before the season, and it’s gone exactly as planned.

Mac Jones barely throws the ball downfield, the receivers stink, Rhamondre Stevenson touches the ball about 50 times a game, and they somehow won a game last month without scoring an offensive touchdown.

Not great!

The Patriots and Matt Patricia stink. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

“It’s how a defensive guy would call an offense,” Joseph said. “Let’s not turn the ball over, let’s get four yards a play, try to burn clock, and that’s what they’re doing. That’s what he’s going to do on Monday night.”

Nothing screams NFL in 2022 like running the ball and burning clock!

Vance Joseph, by the way, knows a thing or two about crappy offenses. Remember his two years in Denver as the head man?

Those offenses were horrible. Horrible!

The Broncos scored 18 points a game in 2017 – good for sixth-worst in the NFL – and 20 points a game the next season.

Matt Patricia’s unit is averaging … checks notes … 20 points a game this season.

Glad we get the Patriots on primetime AGAIN, though!