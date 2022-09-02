Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton Placed on NFI List After Spilling Cooking Oil on His Foot

Holy canola!

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton is headed to the reserve / non-football injury list after spilling hot cooking oil on his legs at home and suffering second-degree burns.

NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport relayed the roster move by the Cardinals, “The #AZCardinals are placing CB Antonio Hamilton on reserve/non-football injury list following a cooking accident in his home,” said Rapoport. “He’s out four games.”

Hamilton had severe burns on his legs and feet, requiring a trip to the hospital. He tweeted out a photo of the burns from his Twitter account Thursday afternoon.

“Had the greatest camp of my career & last Monday I had a accident that could’ve ended up deadly for me & my family but instead I got the short end of it by having my feet severely burned (2nd degree),” Hamilton said. “It was literally a freak accident and God spared me to only have these injuries.”

Through six years in the pros, Hamilton has recorded 88 tackles and zero interceptions (four career starts).

