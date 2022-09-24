Cardinals Are The ‘Sharp’ Side Saturday Vs. Dodgers in LA

Let’s run it back and BET the ST. LOUIS CARDINALS (+145) at DraftKings Sportsbook to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers (-175) for a second consecutive game in Dodger Stadium Saturday. We’re pretty much following the same logic as Friday’s Cardinals-Dodgers handicap that cashed a nice ticket.

Moneyline (ML): CARDINALS +145 , Dodgers -170

, Dodgers -170 Run Line: Cardinals +1.5 (-140), Dodgers -1.5 (+120)

Total (O/U) — 7.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Team Cardinals (89-63) Dodgers (104-47) Pitcher LHP Jordan Montgomery LHP Clayton Kershaw Record 8-5 9-3 ERA 3.26 2.39 FIP 3.47 2.50 K% 22.0% 27.5% BB% 5.0% 4.5% HR/9 1.0 0.7 Last Start L, 3-0, vs. Reds: 5 1/3 IP, 3 ER, 7 H, 1 HR, 9 K, 2 BB on 9/18 W, 5-2, vs. D-Backs: 6 IP, 1 ER, 6 H, 10 K, 0 BB on 9/19

Cardinals Rake Lefty Pitching

St. Louis’s lineup ranks atop of most advanced hitting categories against lefties such as wRC+, wOBA, ISO and BB/K rate, per FanGraphs. Granted, Kershaw is one of the best starters of his generation.

However, it’s been profitable fading Kershaw and the Dodgers in similar situations recently. L.A. is 5-7 as -170 or lower ML favorites with -28.5% return on investment (ROI).

Also, with Friday’s series-opening win, the Cardinals are now the most profitable team in baseball against lefty starters with a +25.9% ROI.

‘RLM’ Towards St. Louis

RLM stands for “reverse line movement”. This applies to Saturday’s Cardinals-Dodgers meeting. DraftKings reports that roughly 80% of the action is on L.A. but the Dodgers’ ML is getting cheaper, per VSIN. That’s suspicious, right? It kind of feels like a trap lowering the World Series favorites’ ML.

The vibes are high for St. Louis after future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols hit his 699th and 700th career home runs Friday. The Cardinals have the second-best record in the NL over the last 30 games (19-11) and their magic number to clinch the NL Central is 3.5.

Behind the Dodgers, of course. Either way, St. Louis and L.A. are trending in the same direction but the ST. LOUIS CARDINALS (+145) are getting a great price at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Saturday, Sept. 24 at 1:10 p.m. ET

