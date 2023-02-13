Cara Delevingne’s Super Bowl Outfit Choice Was The Definition Of Try Hard

Videos by OutKick

Cara Delevingne probably should have just stayed at home instead of attending the Super Bowl.

The popular model and actress was in attendance Sunday in Glendale to watch the Chiefs beat the Eagles, but she didn’t seem to care at all about the game.

In fact, she went out of her way to let people know she was only there to watch Rihanna’s halftime performance (more on that later).

How do we know? She felt the need to wear a shirt that explicitly stated that fact.

Cara Delevingne should try to be less cringe.

There are very few red lines on the internet that you simply can’t ever return from. The internet is the wild west and people do crazy stuff all the time. However, if there’s one thing you can’t ever do, it’s go full cringe. Never go full cringe. It’s absolutely unforgivable.

Showing up to the Super Bowl wearing a shirt about how you’re only there for Rihanna is the definition of a try hard move. It has hardo written all over it. Seriously, try less, Cara. Nobody cares that you don’t care. It’s not unique, original or fun.

Oh, you went to a football game, but didn’t really want to be there? So brave. So courageous. Our veterans would be proud.

Cara Delevingne wore a pro-Rihanna shirt at the Super Bowl. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Furthermore, there’s no way she wasn’t disappointed if she was only there for Rihanna, right? She was on stage for more than 10 minutes, but it’s not clear to me she did much singing at all.

It was a lot of gyrating and moving around while surrounded by modern day oompa loompas. If you went to Glendale just for that, it was a poor investment. You could have caught that at home with the rest of America.

Rihanna performed at the halftime of the Super Bowl. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Cara Delevingne is officially in the same category as Jackson Mahomes, and that’s something you simply never come back from.