Car-Jitsu Is The Next Evolution Of Combat Sports… For Some Reason

If you’re one of those people that has been screaming at the top of their lungs that run-of-the-mill jiu-jitsu was old hat, please, allow me to introduce you to the weird, wild world of Car-Jitsu.

Don’t overthink it. It’s exactly what it sounds like.

From the team that brought you phone booth fighting, welcome to CAR JITSU pic.twitter.com/Lab9GQSHIb — Whistle (@WhistleSports) September 22, 2022

According to Grappling Insider, Car-Jitsu has seen a surge in popularity in — no surprise here — Russia.

While I can’t make out what the commentator is saying in either Russian or another eastern European language, I think I can get the gist of Car-Jitsu.

Two dudes enter one car and wail on each other until one of them submits or launches the other out of the car.

Car-Jitsu Offers New Dangers And New Opportunities

It seems to me that switching the field of play from padded mats — which I’m sure those who practice Car-Jitsu would tell you are for pansies — adds some new dangers.

You could roll in your ankle by getting a foot stuck in a cupholder, or, perish the thought, you could take a shifter knob where the sun doesn’t shine.

However, fighting in a car offers some opportunities. Take, for instance, the ever-popular reverse seatbelt.

“The reverse seatbelt is highly effective,” Vikentiy Mikheev, a Car-Jitsu event organizer said. “It’s very convenient, even more than the jacket lapels which are usually used. This one, even if you block it, can be pulled for a long time. Also, it’s good because you know where it is located.”

Some have praised Car-Jitsu as an innovative way to apply Jiu-Jitsu in real-world situations. Y’know, like maybe you get attacked in your, need to settle a quick score, or are just bored.

Car-Jitsu isn’t the only octagon alternative out there. Phone booth fighting is also making waves.

I think am ready to fight inside phone booth 😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JGd82R2tC5 — Daniel Marven (@danielmarven) September 20, 2022

Once again, that comes to us from Russia.

It’s a madhouse over there.

