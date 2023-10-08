Capitals TJ Oshie Welcomes Blue Jackets Third-Overall Pick Adam Fantilli To The NHL With Massive Hit

Videos by OutKick

The NHL regular season doesn’t start until next week, but that didn’t stop Washington Capitals forward TJ Oshie from welcoming Columbus Blue Jackets rookie Adam Fantilli to the league.

Although, I think Fantilli would’ve preferred a signed stick or something.

The Blue Jackets were in the Nation’s Capital for their final preseason game before they start counting.

Late in the second period with the Capitals up 2-1, Fantilli — the third overall pick in the 2023 draft behind Chicago’s Connor Bedard and Anaheim’s Leo Carlsson — skated the puck into the neutral zone.

He appeared to mishandle it (maybe because of a rough patch of ice considering how late in the period it was), but as he regained control, he had a certain shootout ace bearing down on him.

Oshie lowered his shoulder and planted it straight into Fantilli’s shoulder.

#ALLCAPS TJ OSHIE WELCOMES FANTILLI TO THE NHL pic.twitter.com/DkGwwvSaZH — Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) October 8, 2023

That was a perfect, clean hit from Oshie. And what a hit it was.

Washington would have needed more than a crushing hit to win this game. Columbus scored three unanswered in the third period to win their preseason finale by a score of 4-2. Fantilli and Oshie both registered one assist each.

While Connor Bedard is the marquee rookie this season, don’t sleep on Fantilli. He’s joining a Columbus Blue Jackets team that made some solid additions like bringing in D-man Ivan Provorov from Philadelphia.

The Jackets will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing first season in the Johnny Gaudreau era and will also be hoping to ignore some of the offseason distractions they’ve dealt with the last few weeks.

Columbus opens their season on Thursday, October 12 when they host the Philadelphia Flyers. As for the Capitals, they don’t get their season underway until Friday, October 13 when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

