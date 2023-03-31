Canucks Selling Pride Jerseys For Over $400, A Perfect Gift For The Virtue Signaller In Your Life

Videos by OutKick

Rainbow-colored warm-up jerseys — as well as who does and, perhaps more significantly, who doesn’t wear them — have been one of the most discussed topics of the 2022-23 NHL season. So much so that league commissioner Gary Bettman noted how they’ve become a “distraction” and that the league could end the practice altogether.

The first team to hold a Pride Night since Bettman’s comments is the Vancouver Canucks, who will host an event on Friday night against their division rivals the Calgary Flames.

The night will contain all the stuff that woke people say they like that you’d typically find at these events. Fans can also wear the same warm-up jerseys as their favorite players who don’t have to worry about their home country’s government persecuting them or their family.

And the jerseys cost a lofty price.

Shop our Pride collection designed by local artist Christin Hryc 🌈



All proceeds will support @YouCanPlayTeam!



SHOP NOW | https://t.co/bJihl3yvwK pic.twitter.com/YRx1yYMDMU — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 31, 2023

Canucks Are Making Virtue Signalers Pay Up

The Canucks are running a pre-order for replicas of their warm-up jerseys with a price tag of $565. Let’s assume that is $565 Canadian. If it is, then you’re looking at around 418 dollars. According to Adidas’ website, a blank, authentic Canucks jersey runs you about $180 USD.

Now, credit where credit is due, the team says that the proceeds from these sweaters will be donated to ‘You Can Play’ a charity that works to “ensure the safety and inclusion of all.”

By the way, these aren’t the sweaters the players will be wearing. They’re not signed or anything either. These are Adidas practice jerseys with a couple of rainbow patches to let everyone who sees you wearing it know that you donated to charity, and dammit, you want credit for it.

If the way to do that is to overpay for a hockey sweater, in the name of woke street cred, you do you. However, I respectfully ask that you refrain from giving me financial advice.

As for the Canucks, they have three Russian players: Vitali Kravtsov, Vasily Podkolzin, and Andrei Kuzmenko. A fourth player— Ilya Mikheyev — is on injured reserve.

It’ll be interesting to see whether or not they wear the jerseys given the recent security concerns cited by teams like the Chicago Blackhawks.

