Canelo Alvarez Stunned By Dmitry Bivol In Upset Decision

Well, hopefully you didn’t bet too much on this one. At least not if you bet for Canelo Alvarez.

In one of the most shocking upsets in modern boxing history, Dmitry Bivol claimed a unanimous decision win over Alvarez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

“I prove myself today, I’m the best [in my division],” Bivol said. “Eddie Hearn, sorry I broke your plans with Gennadiy Golovkin.”

As ESPN reported, “The long-awaited trilogy fight between Alvarez and Golovkin, the biggest event boxing can deliver, was already signed for Sept. 17. Instead, Alvarez said he plans to exercise his contractual right to an immediate rematch.”

Bivol hails from Russia, and his nation’s national anthem wasn’t performed before the bout, given its invasion of Ukraine over the winter. Most of his fellow countrymen have even been banned from international competition.

But he made the most of his opportunity, as all three judges gave him a 115-113 edge in their final tallies. It wasn’t really that close, though.

Both men are 31-years old and both made it sound as if a rematch is inevitable.

“It doesn’t end like this,” Alvarez said.

“No excuses, I lost today; he is a great boxer … I felt his power. He comes in and he goes out. He manages his distance really well.”

This marked Alvarez’s first loss since he fell to Floyd Mayweather eight years ago.

“Rematch?” Bivol asked, before offering a quick answer. “No problem.”