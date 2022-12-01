Canelo Alvarez No Longer Wants To Fight (Destroy) Lionel Messi

One of the most dangerous boxers in the world, Canelo Alvarez, no longer wants to fight Argentina soccer star Lionel Messi.

Alvarez initially called out the Argentinian captain after video appeared to show him kicking a Mexican soccer jersey. Messi had exchanged jerseys with a member of the Mexico soccer team after Argentina defeated them 2-0 in the World Cup.

“He should ask to God that I don’t find him!” Alvarez threatened.

To say that Alvarez overreacted is an understatement.

The 58-2-2 world class boxer and former champion admits that emotions may have gotten the best of him. “These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and I made comments that were out of place,” Alvarez said. “So I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina.”

Messi told reporters that it was a misunderstanding. “I don’t have to apologize because I didn’t disrespect the people of Mexico or the shirt or anyone,” the soccer star said.

Messi and Argentina face Australia this Saturday in the World Cup Round of 16.