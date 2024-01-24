Candace Parker Caught Spewing Lies About Jalen Brunson During NBA On TNT Broadcast

Videos by OutKick

Candace Parker is paid by TNT to bring thoughtful analysis to the network’s NBA broadcast. One would imagine that she’d have her thoughts and facts in order when it comes to the players playing in the game of the night, but that was far from the case on Tuesday night.

During TNT’s pregame show ahead of the New York Knicks – Brooklyn Nets game, Parker made it a point to talk about Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson. For some reason, she wanted to talk about Brunson’s performances in the playoffs ahead of a regular season game in early January.

While her dialogue about Brunson began on the right, albeit strange foot, she later brought up how he faded during the second round of last year’s playoffs.

“When the game slows down in the playoffs, and you get jammed up, we’ve seen Jalen Brunson in the playoffs with the [Mavericks], and he was No. 2, No. 3, came in, played minutes, supplemented Luka [Doncic] handling the ball, but as a No. 1 option last year in the playoffs, great first round, second round not so much,” Parker said.

Candace Parker questions Jalen Brunson’s playoff performances, saying he did a good job in the first round last year, but not the second. 2023 First Round: 24 PPG, 4.8 APG, 4.2 RPG

2023 Second Round: 31 PPG, 6.3 APG, 5.5 RPG pic.twitter.com/rFFRBHySro — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 24, 2024

That analysis would be completely fair, but only if it were true.

Brunson was great during New York’s sweep over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of last year’s playoffs. While the Knicks weren’t able to get past the Miami Heat in the second round, it certainly wasn’t Brunson’s fault.

Brunson saw a significant uptick in key stats during the series against the Heat, including a seven-point increase in points-per-game while also averaging over an assist more in round two compared to round one.

Parker may have had her numbers mixed up. That, or was simply making up a storyline that sounded good and hoping it was somewhat correct. Unfortunately for her, Knicks fans don’t let those types of egregious mistakes just go by the wayside.