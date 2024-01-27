Canadiens Brendan Gallagher Gets 5-Game Suspension For Vicious Elbow, But He’s Probably Lucky It Wasn’t More

Videos by OutKick

Canadiens forward and world-class pest (I mean that as a compliment) Brendan Gallagher has been dealt a 5-game suspension for a nasty elbow to the head of New York Islanders’ Adam Pelech.

When you see what he did, you might think he was lucky to be out for only five games.

The Islanders — now coached by former Hab Patrick Roy — visited Montreal on Thursday night. Before the game, there was an emotional scene as the Canadiens honored Roy, who was the last goalie to backstop the club to a Stanley Cup, doing so in Patrick Roy.

Of course, Roy famously didn’t leave Montreal under the best circumstances, but nice to see everyone has buried the hatchet.

Anywho, once the game got started, things weren’t quite so nice.

With just under 10 minutes left in regulation and the Canadiens up 3-1, Gallagher threw this incredibly uncalled-for elbow in the neutral zone.

Brendan Gallagher receives a five-minute major and game misconduct for an illegal check to the head on Adam Pelech. pic.twitter.com/k3NKyZqanh — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 26, 2024

That was a brutal cheap shot, and the on-ice officials agreed, giving Gallagher a match penalty.

The play was costly for the Canadiens as the Isles potted two on the ensuing 5-minute powerplay to tie the game. However, Sean Monahan scored a late game-winner to hand Montreal a 4-3 victory.

Of course, there was still the Brendan Gallagher matter…

Brendan Gallagher Is Incredibly Lucky He Wasn’t Dealt More Than A 5-Game Suspension

On Friday, it was revealed that Gallagher had a hearing with the NHL, however, this hearing wasn’t in person. That’s big because it means that the maximum suspension is 5 games.

Well, the Department of Player Safety decided to hand him the maximum and Gallagher will miss the next five games and cough up nearly $170 in salary.

I’m kind of stunned that was only worthy of five. Especially given it was a blatant elbow to the head with what sure looked to be intent to injure Pelech. However, the league didn’t deem it worthy of more than that. This could possibly be because Gallagher is not a repeat offender.

That blew my mind. If you’ve ever watched Brendan Gallagher play, you know he plays on the edge. The fact that he has played the way he does in more than 700 NHL games with not even a 1-game suspension is astounding.

And keeping it clean — or at least clean enough — appears to have done him some good.

He could have certainly been a much lengthier suspension.

