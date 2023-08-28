Canadian Teacher Kayla Lemieux, Who Wears Size-Z Prosthetic Breasts, Is Heading Back To School

Videos by OutKick

Kayla Lemieux, the Canadian shop teacher who carried around prosthetic size-z boobs during the 2022-23 school year is back with a new assignment in a new school.

The Toronto Sun reports Lemieux, who has been photographed multiple times living as a biological male without the ridiculous massive cans, will now operate out of Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in Hamilton, Ontario.

From all indications, this possible troll job appears ready to continue. The school district has even warned parents via a letter that this school year could be much different from past years.

Parents in Ontario, where shop teacher Kayla Lemieux has returned to class still sporting huge prosthetic breasts after time off with a broken foot, are angry.



At an overflowing & volatile school board meeting last night, police removed one mother (1/2) https://t.co/bXw60rb4DN pic.twitter.com/vI3X1Cf8te — ♀️Jennifer Gingrich ✡️ (@fem_mb) February 16, 2023

“We are writing to you today because we anticipate the school your child is attending this year, Nora Frances Henderson, may receive some level of public attention, and we want to communicate what this means for you, your children, and our school,” Principal Tom Fisher wrote in the memo obtained by the Sun.

Principal Fisher calls Lemieux’s actions “gender expression” and says the school board has “an obligation to uphold individual rights and treat everyone with dignity and respect.”

If it feels to you like this is a troll job that has gone way too far, you aren’t alone. Nearly a year ago, message boards hypothesized that Lemieux went rogue after being “almost fired for ‘toxic masculinity,'” and for not “embracing woke culture.”

PLOT TWIST: Kayla Lemieux is based? https://t.co/w0ztGVTdl5 — The Pleb 🇨🇦 Reporter (@truckdriverpleb) September 25, 2022

That would be a huge eff-you to the woke Canadian culture that has turned the country into a flaming liberal dream world where “woke ideology now dominates Ontario schools.”

Now Lemieux has the Ontario school system backed into a corner. Do they call Lemieux’s bluff and eliminate all the extra precautions? Do they tell Lemieux the boobs are no longer allowed into the school buildings?

The walls could all come crashing down on the wokes if either of these were to happen.

And that means we get another school year with Lemieux doing his/her thing and the Canadian school system maintaining “a professional environment that is safe, inclusive and conducive to…learning.”

Have a great school year, kids. The year starts September 5.