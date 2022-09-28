Canadian Players in Russia’s KHL Told To Leave the Country

The Canadian government has issued a warning to its citizens playing hockey in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League that it’s in their best interest to leave the county immediately.

This comes as the US Embassy in Moscow warns American citizens to leave the country.

According to SportsNet, there are 48 Canadian players in the KHL, 44 of whom play for teams located in either Russia or Belarus (the other 4 play in Kazakhstan). Quant Hockey reports that there are 16 Americans on KHL rosters.

Canada has been a strong supporter of Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Adrien Blanchard, press secretary for Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly released a statement to the press saying calling for players to avoid playing in Russia and Belarus.

“President Putin’s war in Ukraine is a war on freedom, on democracy and on the rights of Ukrainians, and all people, to determine their own future,” Blanchard wrote according to SportsNet.

“As Canadians, these are values we hold dear. Athletes who decide to play and associate with Russia and Belarus should explain their decisions to the public.”

Heading overseas to play in the KHL is some players’ best option to make money. (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Players Look To Russia To Make Money

However, agent Richie Winter represents several players in the KHL and argues that they have a right to make a living overseas.

“We live in a world where individuals are allowed to make those decisions. It’s just an individual decision related to an employment opportunity,” he said. “Has every player that’s gone, push, tugged and pulled and wrestled with the decision? Yeah, absolutely.”

Winter mentioned that most of these players are trying to look out for their families.

“Sometimes that leads people to the oilfields in Kazakhstan and sometimes it leads them to the KHL.”

For some players, the signing in the KHL is the best option to make money. According to the CBC, top KHL players can bring in over $1 million US per season.

It’s similar to the situation facing WNBA players who go overseas — often to Russia — to make money. Of course, that resulted in the Brittney Griner situation that is still unfolding.

Jake Virtanen (96), who is on a try-out contract with the Edmonton Oilers appeared in 35 games last season for the KHL club Spartak Moscow. (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

It’s a tough personal decision that players like Jake Virtanen — who is on a professional tryout with the Edmonton Oilers but played in the KHL last season — had to make.

“Something I obviously don’t support is the war that’s going on,” Virtanen said. “It was one of the main reasons why I left. It’s a tough situation. Me, personally, I wouldn’t go back because of it.”

