Canadian Olympic Swimmer Says She Was Drugged After Blacking Out In Budapest

A scary situation involving Canadian Olympic swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey occurred at the World Championships in Budapest last month where the woman was drugged and left with scant details on what happened the night she blacked out.

Harvey went on her Instagram on Thursday to tell the story of being roofied in Budapest: left with several injuries and without recollection of the incident the following morning.

“At this time I wasn’t aware of what got inside of me,” Harvey said, “I just remember waking up the next morning completely lost; with our team manager and doctor at my bedside.”

After a night out celebrating her bronze medal after winning the 4×200-meter freestyle relay on June 25, Harvey woke up the next morning with bruises, a rib injury and a concussion after abruptly blacking out during the celebration.

“But then, I don’t remember anything. There’s this four-to-six-hour window where I can’t recall a single thing,” Harvey posted on her Instagram.

“I ended up going to the hospital, where I was met with doctors & psychologists. They tested and treated me the best way they could.

“They told me it happens more often [than] we think and that I was lucky in a way; to get out of this with a rib sprain and a small concussion.”

In her message, Harvey highlighted the harrowing experience that people, especially women, can go through after getting drugged during a night out.

“I’m still scared to think about the unknowns of that night,” Harvey noted. “I’m still trying to find the ‘happy Mary’ that found happiness prior to this event. I’m still in a way, ashamed of what happened, and I think I always will be. … But I won’t let this event define me.”

As relayed by the New York Post, “FINA, the international federation for the sport, said in a statement it was ‘deeply concerned’ about Harvey’s well-being,” and will investigate the matter.

