Canadian Military Police Warn Sex Worker To Stop Offering Discounts To Soldiers, But Added Attention Has Business Booming

Videos by OutKick

An Ontario sex worker, with a thing for soldiers, has landed herself on the radar of the Canadian Military Police. The added attention from law enforcement agency has her business booming.

32-year-old Christina Lea Gilchrist, who has been in the business for more than a decade, developed a fetish for members of the military after moving to Kingston – a city in Ontario that is home to a Canadian Forces Base.

This led her to offer a discounted rate of $150 an hour to anyone willing to show her their military identification card. That’s a full $50 off her normal rate.

That lets you know Gilchrist is not playing around here. That’s where the Canadian Military Police comes into play. They found out about her services, and military discount, when her business card was found in one of the dorms at the base.

Rather than contact her for a discounted session, the police instead are threatening to charge her. They claim that she committed at least two offenses under the Criminal Code.

One offense is for advertising sexual service. The second one is for the unlawful use of military uniforms contrary to section 419(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Police warned the “prettiest casual threat to national security,” as she referred to herself after being contacted by police, that she could face additional charges.

They added, “Upon review of your website, it was noticed that you were not only advertising your services wearing a military uniform which is a controlled piece of clothing, but also displaying other parties engaging in sexual acts while also in uniform.”

“Further, as our investigation continues, if it is discovered that you received your uniform from another Canadian Forces member, then an additional charge is present.”

This Sex Worker Couldn’t Have Asked For Better Advertising

Gilchrist wasn’t the only one that received a warning. Canadian military personnel also received on via an internal note. The note warned, “The escort in question has photos posted on their website of (as of yet unidentified) clients in CAF uniforms in compromising positions.”

“Aside from this being a potential offense, it could lead to other more serious consequences and engaging in sexual exploitation clearly goes against our CAF Code of Ethics and Values.”

The internal communication turned into free advertising for Gilchrist and as a result she has a lot more messages to make her way through.

“They gave me all this free publicity. After they made that memo, I literally had 10,000 hits on my website,” Gilchrist said. “They said to soldiers – ‘Hey don’t look at this’ and all the soldiers said, ‘Hey let’s go look at this.'”

Men in uniform from all over the country are now reaching out to her. The military police’s attempt to put a damper on her business backfired. Her sex work and OnlyFans have benefitted from the added attention.

She added, “It is perfectly legal for me to advertise myself and for me to sell my own services as long as I am the only one profiting.”

There’s nothing like some free advertising to your target audience to give those profits a welcomed boost.