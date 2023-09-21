Canadian College Football Announcer Blows His Cover As Impartial Observer

Videos by OutKick

There was no doubt about the allegiance of one Canadian college football announcer when he lost it while calling a game over the weekend.

Look, some degree of homerism is expected when you watch a broadcast affiliated with one of the teams, like on a regional sports broadcast. This was on the extreme end of that spectrum.

The hilariously extreme end.

It happened in Kingston, Ontario, (any Frontenacs fans in the house?) where the Western University Mustangs were in town to play the Queens University Golden Gaels.

Late in the game, Mustangs QB Evan Hillock found receiver Savaughn Magnaye-Jones for a go-ahead touchdown with just 13 ticks left on the clock.

The game was broadcast by Ontario University Athletics TV, and here’s how Western’s announcers called the play.

🏈 MUSTANGS TOUCHDOWN!!!!



1️⃣ ➡️ 1️⃣3️⃣ for 6️⃣ and THE LEAD!!!!!



4TH QUARTER l 0:13 remaining



WES l 32

QUE l 27#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsQUE pic.twitter.com/kcZN32Lzwy — Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) September 16, 2023

Nothing wacky there. They got a little excited but still maintained some degree of objectivity.

Now, here’s Queen’s University’s play-by-play man called the play.

Omg this is is funny 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LaUre3oExh — Pokifan (@PokimaneFanAcc) September 20, 2023

Poor dude, couldn’t keep his cool as he had his heart pulled out of his chest. This guy is currently unidentified at the moment. That’s a shame because I would’ve liked to have sent a get-well-soon card. The man went through a lot.

According to Daily Mail, some folks on Twitter wondered if this announcer had money on the game. Judging by the reaction, it sounds like he may have lost a few Loonies and Toonies on that one.

I’ve got to say, after he let out a pair of “Nooooooo!”s that sounded like when Luke Skywalker found out who his old man was, this announcer snapped right back to professionalism.

That’s impressive. All he’s got to do is iron that momentary lapse in objectivity and he’s on to something.

