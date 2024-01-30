Canada Fades Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Super Bowl Wedding Proposal Prop

Videos by OutKick

Super Bowl 48 kicks off Feb. 11th in Las Vegas and there’s going to be a lot of crazy, big-game things to bet on. The most popular Super Bowl props will most likely revolve around Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Well, our neighbors to the north, Canada, is starting early.

FanDuel Canada began taking bets Monday, Jan. 29th for whether or not Kelce will propose to girlfriend, and international superstar, Swift on the field after Super Bowl 48. Predictably, Canadians are ice-cold on this possibility.

Well that didn’t take long…



Updated odds for Travis Kelce to propose to Taylor Swift after Super LVIII @FanDuelCanada ⬇️ https://t.co/I0EBlubo4l pic.twitter.com/S2g8SuLbPW — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 29, 2024

The “Yes, Travis Kelce will propose to Taylor Swift” opened at +190 odds. Based on implied win probability, FanDuel Canada said there was a 34.5% chance Kelce popped the big question to Swift.

Canadians quickly jumped on the “No,” which opened at -250 and had a 71.4% chance of cashing. After only a few hours, Canadians steamed up the “No” down to -3500 odds and the “Yes” up to +1120 at FanDuel.

If the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl, are we going to see Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift?@CharlyOnTV pic.twitter.com/guDVXvy5pv — OutKick (@Outkick) January 29, 2024

Meaning, Canadians think there is an 8.2% chance Kelce asks Swift to be his Mrs. (Side note: There should be a prop on top of this prop. They should book action for whether or not Taylor takes Kelce’s last name or keeps it “Swift”).

Since I’m the sports betting dude at OutKick, the 1st question I’m answering is “Who wins Super Bowl 48?” If the San Francisco 49ers beat the Chiefs Feb. 11th, all of this is moot.

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after beating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, advancing to Super Bowl 48 at M&T Bank Stadium in Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

In fact, one of the worst betting beats ever would be Kelce proposing to Swift on the field after Super Bowl 48 despite Kansas City losing. As of Tuesday, Jan. 30th, FanDuel in America has the 49ers as -124 moneyline favorites. So Kelce being on the field post-Super Bowl is a slight ‘dog.

However, my money will be on the Chiefs winning Super Bowl 48. They have the better QB (Patrick Mahomes), coach (Andy Reid), and defense. This is simple analysis but it has been the foundation of my NFL handicapping all season.

And, to toot my own horn, I am going to finish the NFL 2023-24 season with at least a 60% winning rate. Fade me at your own peril. That said, as long as KC wins the Super Bowl, there’s good value on the “Yes.”

Kelce and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes celebrate on stage during the Super Bowl LVII victory parade in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Given how famous Swift is, doesn’t a Super Bowl wedding proposal make sense? Reportedly, 113 million people watched the Big Game last year. How much more romantic does it get than proposing in front of 100+ million people?

It just fits. She could be the biggest pop star since Michael Jackson when Thriller came out. She’s not getting married to some schmo in a private ceremony. And we know Kelce’s family, Donna and Jason, will be at the Super Bowl.

Donna Kelce and friends vibing pic.twitter.com/BTSqhePWC0 — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024

Do I know any of this? Of course, not. I’ve never been married. Heck, I’ve probably underwhelmed on 70% of my career Valentine’s Days. Yet, at +700 odds or higher, the “Yes, Travis Kelce will propose to Taylor Swift” looks juicy.

Also, what’s more romantic than Kelce making his biggest day Swift’s biggest day? Now, all I need to do is find a Canadian citizen who believes in true love and/or will just make a bet for ya boy since I don’t have access to this prop.

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.