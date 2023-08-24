Videos by OutKick

Camille Kostek definitely still has her fastball.

The star model and girlfriend of retired NFL TE star Rob Gronkowski has been a major player for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for years.

In fact, some might call her a blast from the past at this point because she’s been around for so long. She appeared in the 2023 issue, and to the surprise of absolutely nobody, generated major interest.

Camille Kostek is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit lights up the internet with Camille Kostek video.

Well, SI Swimsuit decided to remind everyone with a recent video of Kostek that she’s still as great as ever.

The publication dropped a TikTok video looking at Kostek’s shoot in the Dominican Republic, and it didn’t take much time to go viral.

Give it a watch below. It’s classic SI Swimsuit content.

Kostek remains a major star.

Seriously, how long has it been that Kostek has been a major figure on the internet? I remember the days where there were whispers Gronk was getting close to a Patriots cheerleader.

That feels like it was a different lifetime ago. Now, it’s 2023, she’s one of the most famous models in the game, knows how to go viral on a regular basis and has been going strong for years with Gronk.

At this point, it might be time to start asking when the ring is coming. They’ve been a power couple for years. Might be time to take that next step.

Camille Kostek continues to prove she’s a star. She’s also been dating Rob Gronkowski for a long time. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Kostek also doesn’t appear interested in slowing down. Not at all. She built her brand (post the world being introduced to her) as a woman more than willing to engage in content, content and more content on Instagram.

Take it away, Camille! Take it away!