Kevin Love Surprises Carlos Boozer’s 6-Foot-9 Son With ‘National Player Of The Year’ Honors As 15-Year-Old Sophomore

Cameron Boozer, son of McDonald’s All-American and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, is the No. 1 overall college basketball recruit in the Class of 2025. He still has two years before he has to decide on where (and if) he will play on the next level, but will have his pick of the litter.

Boozer, as a sophomore in high school, already has offers from Arkansas, Duke, Florida State, Miami and Michigan. That list will only continue to grow.

At 6-foot-9, 215 pounds, Boozer has all of the skills that teams look for in a modern power forward. His frame is there, he’s capable of scoring in the low post, and has tremendous touch as both a shooter and a passer.

Perhaps most notably, Cameron Boozer can rebound.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in that regard.

Christopher Columbus High School, in Miami, won the FHSAA Class 7A basketball State Championship earlier this month. Boozer averaged 21.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game en route to his second-straight Florida state title.

Boozer was named Gatorade’s Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Year over the weekend as a result of his dominant sophomore season. It was a blessing that “hit different,” he said.

If being named the best player in Florida hit different, imagine how hard it must have hit when he was named the 2023 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year on Wednesday. Boozer is just the second sophomore to win the award in its history.

Boozer, in just his second season of high school basketball, joins a list of recipients that include Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Love, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. They all received the honor as a senior.

I was definitely surprised. We were told we were getting measured for our [state championship] rings, and then Kevin Love just walked in with the trophy, so the whole thing was kind of crazy. — Cameron Boozer, via Yahoo Sports

The ceiling is limitless for Boozer. Cameron and his twin brother Cayden are carrying on their father’s legacy, with Carlos’ alma mater, Duke, leading the charge for where they might play in college.

In the meantime, Cameron will begin his AAU season on Nike’s EYBL circuit at the end of April. He and Cayden are set to play with Nightrydas’ 16-under team.