Cameraman Accidentally Stumbles Onto Track During World Championship Race

Thanks to some bad intel, a wayward cameraman wandered onto a track to film a women’s triple-jump event at the Track and Field World Championships on Monday and unknowingly interrupted an ongoing race.

The unawareness on display was excellent.

Fifteen runners in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase zipped by the cinematographer hoping they would avoid a serious collision or injury.

Facing 28 barriers, seven water jumps and now an immovable object in the steadfast cameraman, the runners encountered one of their toughest challenges yet; thankfully, no one was hurt as the cameraman maintained veteran stillness, which allowed racers to go left or right without much interruption.

via New York Times

“I was a little worried that he was going to dart one way or another, right at the last second, but thankfully he didn’t realize we were there until we all passed him,” said U.S. runner Evan Jager, as reported by The New York Times.

Morrocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali was the winner of the unpredictable race, finishing with a time of 8 minutes and 25.13 seconds

WATCH:

Just a cameraman casually shooting in the middle of the track during the 3000m steeplechase final 😆 #WCHOregon22 #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/3jNgMqGkyR — Krishna Kumar (@KrishnaFootball) July 19, 2022

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela