Cam Ward Announces NFL Decision While Setting Social Media Example

Cam Ward is putting college football behind him and taking a shot at the NFL.

The former Washington State QB had been debating between finding a new school or entering the draft over the past several weeks.

The talented dual-threat QB’s decision is now in. He’s done playing college football and will enter the NFL Draft.

Cam Ward will enter the NFL Draft. (Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, it’s not simply the decision that is generating attention. It’s how he announced it. Instead of writing a novel on social media or making a highly-produced video, Ward tweeted a five second long video just stating he was gone.

Check out his simple and straight to the point video below.

That’s a wrap on his college career, and what an incredible career it was. He finishes his time in college at Incarnate Word and WSU with 13,266 passing yards, 114 passing touchdowns and 14 rushing touchdowns.

Cam Ward was similar to a created player on “NCAA Football” who could do it all. He’s a freak of nature athlete with a great arm.

While he might not be among the first three or four QBs off the board in April, he’s definitely going to get picked, and one team might have a major steal depending on how he develops.

Cam Ward’s time playing college football is over. (Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With that said, this is how all NFL Draft and transfer decisions should be announced moving forward. There’s nothing more cringe than the nonstop stream of super emotional Instagram and X posts whenever a player makes a career decision.

Ward did the exact opposite. He stated all the information anyone needed to know about his future in a grand total of five seconds.

We’re all busy. Keep it short and keep it simple. That’s exactly what the former WSU QB did, and more players should follow his lead.

Cam Ward is choosing to go pro over transferring. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Best of luck to Ward moving forward. He put up outrageous stats at the college level, and it’s now time to find out what kind of future he might have in the NFL. Let me know your thoughts on Ward at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.