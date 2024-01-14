Cam Ward Stuns College Football World With Transfer Announcement

Videos by OutKick

Cam Ward isn’t headed to the NFL.

The former Washington State quarterback announced at the start of January that he was going to enter the NFL Draft.

However, it didn’t take long for him to smash reverse on that decision. He announced Saturday night that instead of going pro, the dual-threat QB will transfer to Miami to play for the Hurricanes for his final year of eligibility.

Cam Ward transfers to Miami.

Ward transferring to Miami is a major addition for Mario Cristobal. Former Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke transferred to Wisconsin, and Cristobal needed a new signal-caller.

Now, the embattled Miami coach has his man in Ward, who is a true star. The man puts up stats like a created player in “NCAA Football.”

Ward has 13,266 passing yards, 114 passing touchdowns and 14 rushing touchdowns so far in his college career. He simply puts up outrageous numbers.

Having said all that, people are going to want to know why he so suddenly switched his decision. Ward declared he was going pro two weeks ago, and that appeared to be the end of it.

Now, he’s not going to the NFL. Instead, he’s sticking around for one more year of college football in Miami. He either got a really disappointing draft grade or Miami came through with the NIL bag.

Perhaps it’s a little bit of both.

Either way, this is huge news for Miami football fans. One of the best QBs in America is committed to the Hurricanes when the team desperately needs a boost.