Cam Smith, 5 Other PGA Tour Players Joining LIV Golf: Report

Cam Smith has been rumored to be the next star player to join LIV Golf since winning The Open in July. A new report from Golf Channel says not only is the Aussie leaving the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed circuit, but five other PGA Tour players are set to join him.

According to the report from Rex Hoggard, Mito Pereira, Marc Leishman, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, and Joaquin Niemann are set to join Smith in his move to LIV Golf.

Earlier this month it was reported that Smith had already signed with LIV Golf for north of $100 million. He was asked about the report ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis and offered no comment about the report and rumors.

It goes without saying that losing Smith, the No. 2 player in the world, would be a sizable blow to the PGA Tour. Niemann is also a big blow, he’s a two-time PGA Tour winner and won’t turn 24-years-old until later this year.

The Chilean was asked about LIV Golf ahead of this week’s Tour Championship and gave a refreshingly honest answer.

“I haven’t made my decision yet. Obviously, there’s some things I’ve got to see first,” Niemann said. “But I’m not thinking about that right now. I want to finish the playoffs and then see what my decision will be.”

LIV Golfers Impacting The Presidents Cup

Niemann, Smith, and Pereira are also automatic qualifiers for the International Presidents Cup team.

If LIV Golfers aren’t allowed to play in the team event set for September, it’s a huge blow for the International side. Trevor Immelman, the International Team captain, previously stated LIV Golf is “a giant pain in my ass,” and this report only adds to that pain.

This report of Smith and others jumping ship to LIV Golf comes the same week that the PGA Tour announced sweeping changes as its battle with LIV continues.