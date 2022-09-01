Cam Smith Makes His Case For Why LIV Golf Should Receive World Ranking Points

LIV Golf continues acquiring some of the top players in the world. But if it doesn’t get awarded official world golf ranking (OWGR) points sooner rather than later, issues will arise.

Players qualify for majors based on their OWGR. The longer LIV golfers aren’t awarded points, the further they fall in the world ranking. This is assuming the four majors will allow LIV golfers to compete moving forward, as they did in 2022.

Cam Smith, the No. 2 player in the world who recently made the jump to LIV Golf, thinks it’s a shame the Saudi-backed circuit isn’t receiving OWGR points at the moment.

“It’s really a shame that we are not getting world ranking points out here,” Smith said ahead of LIV Golf’s event outside of Boston this week. “To have 48 of the best guys around the world playing, and not to get world ranking points, is perhaps a little bit unfair.

“It’s still super competitive out here. I just really think it’s a little bit unfair.”

Smith is exempt into a number of majors moving forward thanks to his Players Championship and Open Championship wins this season, but he understands that could change with all four tournaments operated by four separate governing bodies.

“I hope that these world ranking points will sort themselves out before my exemption is up,” Smith explained.

“To the fans of major championship golf, it may be a little bit unfair on them. I think majors is about having the best guys in the best field on the best golf courses. Hopefully, we can sort that out.”

The Status Of LIV Golf’s OWGR Bid

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman penned a letter — which OutKick obtained a copy of — to each LIV golfer back in mid-August explaining the current situation regarding OWGR points.

Norman explained that LIV Golf applied for inclusion within the OWGR in early July 2022, writing, “By any fair, objective, and impartial review, LIV players should be included in the awarded OWGR points system in the near future.”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is one of eight members of the OWGR board of governors who will vote on whether or not LIV Golf is awarded world ranking points in the future.

