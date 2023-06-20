Videos by OutKick

Utah quarterback Cam Rising (a.k.a. ThiccBoi7) is set to play his sixth year of college football in 2023. However, after tearing his ACL in the Rose Bowl, the 24-year-old must get back to full strength before his quest for a third-straight Pac-12 Championship can begin.

Rising, who tore the ligament during the second half of the Utes’ bowl game against Penn State, suffered his injury on Jan. 2, 2023 and had surgery shortly thereafter. Where an ACL used to be a career-ending injury, modern technology has made it so that athletes can often get back on the field in six to nine months.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) is helped up after being injured during the Rose Bowl game on January 2, 2023 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA.

(Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The goal for Rising, who missed all of spring practice and will not participate in summer workouts, is to be back in time for fall camp. That early-August timeline would put him on track to be at 100%, or very close to it, come Utah’s season-opener against Florida on Aug. 31.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham was optimistic about his starting quarterback’s recovery at the end of April. He said that Rising was ahead of schedule.

He’s throwing already and ahead with his rehab. We don’t want to push it because if you do that, then you end up with chronic soreness, swelling, that type of thing. To this point, he’s doing great, and we fully expect to have him for the opener certainly, unless we have a setback. In preparation for that, hopefully, 10-14 days out from the opener where he can start to really practice. — Kyle Whittingham, via The Salt Lake Tribune

Neither Whittingham, nor Rising have provided an update since April 29. However, on late Monday evening, Karen From Utah (a.k.a Football Babe) fired off a tweet regarding the quarterback’s recovery.

Is Cam Rising going to be ready?

Karen, a self-proclaimed “Super Dirty Ute grad in gender studies” has been “reborn as a BYU fan & Insider,” per the account’s Twitter bio. “She” is either not a real person, or a troll.

@KarenFromUtah

Regardless of who “Karen From Utah” really is, “she” set Utah Twitter on fire with the rumor that Rising would not be ready for the Florida game. “She” even went so far as to say that he might miss a portion of the upcoming season.

That was news to Rising, who dismantled the rumor with one simple gif.

There you have it. Rising has not offered an update on his recovery in recent weeks or months, but his gif on Tuesday morning speaks for itself.