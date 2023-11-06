Cam Newton Reminds Us That He’s Still Crazy With Story About Jimmy Clausen’s Asking Price For Jersey Number

Videos by OutKick

You’d hate to hear this coming from your starting quarterback.

Ex-Panthers QB Cam Newton always had the skill to play QB1 but never the common sense nor character to embody a franchise starter.

Cam Newton scores in his first play back with the Panthers!

The 34-year-old ex-NFL QB shared a story that went viral on Monday that reminded us why Newton’s now out of the league and still living up to his status as a crazy person who happened to be built like a football player.

Newton shared a story about coming into the league and wanting to wear his famed No. 2 from his days at Auburn.

The Carolina Panthers drafted Cam Newton and Jimmy Clausen in the top two rounds of the NFL Draft from 2010 to 2011. Clausen was first drafted in the second round before Newton’s No. 1 overall selection the following year in 2011.

Clausen was the proprietor of the Panthers’ No. 2 jersey. Newton questioned Clausen on his asking price for the No. 2, which Clausen set at $1 million.

Ex-Panthers QB Cam Newton with Sam Darnold. (Getty Images)

Jimmy Clausen throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints. (Getty Images)

The total was a ridiculous request but somewhat expected. After all, the guy was competing against you for the starting position. What else could you expect, the jersey on a silver platter? Maybe that bandana’s wrapped too tight on Newton’s head.

Newton took the asking price way too seriously.

“Bro, people don’t make $1 million in a lifetime, let alone I’m gonna give you $1 million just for a f***ing number,” Newton shared.

WATCH CAM NEWTON:

Cam Newton says Jimmy Clausen tried to charge him $1M for a Jersey number when he was in the NFL pic.twitter.com/j9tKjQLSsi — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) November 6, 2023

He added, “True story. Hung that phone up. I called the equipment manager and said, ‘I’m rocking with No. 1.’ I made an oath to myself. I said, ‘That will be the last time Jimmy Clausen will ever be heard of in Carolina.'”

Earning an MVP and leading the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance are impressive feats by Newton. His off-the-field personality, and often on the field, proved to be major turn-offs for the fanbase and QB-needy teams.

Jimmy Clausen didn’t amount to much out of Notre Dame. He jumped across three teams from 2010 to 2015. Clausen’s largest sample size happened in his rookie year: appearing in 13 games and throwing for 1,558 yards, three touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Newton could’ve taken the high road knowing his career resulted in more than Clausen’s, but to bury the guy even deeper for being a bad QB seems like unnecessary roughness by Cam.