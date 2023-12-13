Cam Newton’s Take On Dak Prescott And ‘Game-Manager’ Quarterbacks Was So Bad Even ESPN Roasted Him

Videos by OutKick

If Cam Newton’s goal was to get the talking heads at ESPN to talk about how horrendous his take is on Brock Purdy and other “game-manager” quarterbacks in the NFL, mission accomplished.

During a recent episode of the ‘4th & 1 with Cam Newton’ podcast, the former signal caller essentially made up a list of quarterbacks that aren’t actually “game-changers” in his opinion, but basically just dudes who manage games.

That list included Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy – the two players with the best odds at being named NFL MVP at the moment – along with Tua Tagovailoa and Jared Goff.

What are your thoughts on Cam Newton’s take of #49ers Brock Purdy being a game-manager? 🤔 via @4thand1 || #FTTB pic.twitter.com/E5Q3dOOSDs — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) December 12, 2023

All four of those players are ranked inside the Top Six in passing yards this season and Top Eight in completion percentage. Their teams are also a combined 38-14.

In other words, those four quarterbacks are very much game-changers and Newton may be the only person on the planet who thinks otherwise.

During Wednesday’s edition of ‘Get Up,’ there was a special segment dedicated to calling out Newton for his moronic take. Dominique Foxworth roasted Newton, but it was Kimberly Martin who really put him in his place.

“In the year of 2023 where it’s all about NFL backups, where is Cam Newton? Not on an NFL roster, right?” Martin said. “He’s talking about all of these NFL game-managers. He sounds like the people literally tweeting at me from their basement like, ‘Get back in the kitchen.’ Like you are at home, watching me.”

Kimberley Martin reacts to Cam Newton calling Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott game managers: “In the year of 2023 where it’s all about NFL backups, where is Cam? Not on an NFL roster, right? He’s talking about all of these NFL game managers. He sounds… pic.twitter.com/vdqZ3NW7sN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 13, 2023

As a former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL MVP, Newton’s opinions are worth listening to when it comes to the quarterback position, but this particular one absolutely isn’t.

There isn’t just a chance that this year’s MVP could come from the bunch of Purdy, Prescott, or Tagovailoa, there is a strong chance the winner of the award will be one of those three players.