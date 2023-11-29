Cam Newton’s Reason For Not Attending Mississippi State? Alcohol And Loose Lips

Videos by OutKick

Cam Newton shared a truly wild story about why he ended up at Auburn instead of Mississippi State, and alcohol apparently played a role.

Newton landed at Auburn for one season after playing at Blinn College following his exit from Florida. He won the Heisman and led the Tigers to a national championship.

The dual-threat QB was absolutely electric, and despite allegations of his father attempting to land improper benefits, nothing was able to stop or slow down Auburn in 2010.

Prior to landing at Auburn, Mississippi State was also in the mix to sign Cam Newton. It was alleged his dad wanted as much as $180,000 for his son to sign with the Bulldogs, which never happened.

Now, Newton has told his side of the story for why he chose Auburn over MSU, and it came down to booze and loose lips.

Cam Newton explains why he chose Auburn over Mississippi State. (Photo by Robin Trimarchi/Columbus Ledger-Enquirer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Cam Newton chose Auburn over MSU because someone got a little too drunk.

During an appearance on “Unnecessary Roughness,” the Auburn Heisman winner claimed people were drinking and telling him Chris Relf would remain the starter.

“On my visit, it was a lot of, like, ‘F*ck Cam Newton.’..Then it was like, ‘We’re going to stick with Chris Relf.’ Now, this was a couple of Hennessy shots in, Miller Lites in, but as the Bible says, ‘A drunken tongue tells the truth,'” Newton claimed.

For the record, there is no such Bible verse, but the story is entertaining nonetheless. You can watch his full comments below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, is this story actually true? Only Newton knows the answer to that, but it certainly seems suspect. Again, Cam Newton’s father was accused of shopping his son around for a six figure sum of money. Are we supposed to believe a drunk guy shooting his mouth off dictated the star QB’s decision? I find that hard to believe.

Furthermore, there was no question Newton was going to be a star coming out of Blinn College. The man had proven to be a freak of nature.

No disrespect to Chris Relf, but despite being a solid QB for the Bulldogs, there was no shot he would have started over the former first overall pick. No shot. If Newton had gone to MSU, he would have started and torn up the SEC just like he did at Auburn.

Cam Newton shares crazy story about choosing Auburn over Mississippi State. (Photo by Mark Cornelison/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

If Newton’s version is completely accurate, then someone really messed up in Starkville. Imagine losing a generational QB because a guy had too much Hennessy and started popping off. That’s something that would haunt you until the end of time given how awesome Newton turned out to be.