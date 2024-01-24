Cam Newton Says He’ll Only Come Out Of Retirement For One Team

Videos by OutKick

Cam Newton seems to think there still might be a market for him in the NFL.

The former Panthers and Patriots QB last played during the 2021 season, and he was a shell of himself by the time his career came to an end.

His final season in the NFL consisted of passing for four touchdowns, throwing five interceptions, completing just 54.8% of his passes and tacking on five rushing touchdowns. Not great at all, especially when it comes to what QB is supposed to do: throw the football.

It’s clear to anyone paying attention that Newton’s time as an NFL QB passed him up a long time ago.

Cam Newton would return to play for the Falcons.

While the NFL has long moved on from Cam Newton, he’s still leaving the door open….if the conditions are correct.

He appeared on “Good Morning Football” and briefly touched on a possible return to the NFL – something nobody thinks will happen – and made it clear it’s the Falcons or bust.

“It’s always been about family, and I don’t see myself leaving Atlanta. So if it’s not Atlanta, I don’t want it,” the Auburn Heisman winner explained, according to SI.com.

I’m sure the Falcons are celebrating like crazy hearing Cam Newton is interested in playing for them. Management probably can’t get on the phone fast enough.

Newton’s comments about his NFL future (or lack of one) continue to be pretty funny. Newton previously said he wasn’t in the NFL because he’s such a wildcard.

The former MVP claimed:

I scare people. Because you can’t control me. I’m not a puppet. I cut them strings off a long time ago. If that would’ve been the case, they would’ve told me without telling me to. If that would’ve been the case, they would’ve told me without telling me to ‘cut your dreads.’ They would’ve told me without telling me to just ‘be a little quiet.’ They would’ve told me without telling me, ‘Why you making it about you — how you dress?’ But as some of us know in this space, I dress like this every day. This ain’t a facade. This ain’t a front. This is me.

Sure, Cam. Sure. It’s definitely because he can’t be controlled and not because his play fell off a cliff at the end of his career. Whatever helps you sleep at night.

Will the Falcons reach out to sign a deal? I doubt it, but a man can always hold out hope. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.