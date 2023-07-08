Calls For Cop To Be Fired In Shooting Of Young Dog

Videos by OutKick

The family of a young golden retriever mix is calling for justice after a cop shot and killed their dog.

In a horrifying, heartbreaking story, the cop shot Dixie, a three-year-old lab/golden retriever mix four times. Even worse, the killing happened in front of the family and neighbors, including some children.

The family started a petition demanding justice for their dog, explaining that Dixie wasn’t aggressive or threatening the cop.

According to the petition, “The officer carelessly shot the dog after calling for the dog to come to him, the dog was coming wagging her tail only to be shot, then after the dog trying to get up he shot her an additional three times. The dog was not aggressive nor was she doing anything to warrant such a horrendous act of violence.”

Body cam video shows the cop shooting the dog, who doesn’t appear to be threatening, growling or displaying aggression.

WARNING: The footage is graphic and disturbing.

Petition To Punish Cop Gets Tens Of Thousands Of Signatures

More than 25,000 people have signed the justice for Dixie petition, asking for the officer to face discipline for shooting the dog.

“I fully support the law and our law enforcement but we can’t have this kind of rogue police officer out here just pulling his weapon and firing four bullets into the air, down the street where any child could have been hit,” said Lisa Hughes who organized the petition.



It’s a devastating story, that resulted in an unnecessary death of a young dog, in front of their family. It doesn’t get much more heartbreaking than that for a pet owner.

And the dog’s owner, Tammie Kearns told Fox 8 in Ohio just that: “I just want justice for my dog, I’m sad, I’m upset, I’m just devastated, my dog is gone, you can’t replace her ever.”

The cop involved in the shooting should almost certainly lose his job. The bigger question is what kind of ancillary charges or punishment he’ll get for killing Dixie.