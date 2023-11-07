Calling A Terrorist Chant Aspirational Is Wild – Even For The Left | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

It’s rather ironic but not at all surprising that a party that recognizes climate change and white people as the biggest threats facing America would have prominent and very loud representatives regurgitating Hamas talking points and putting out blatantly anti-Semitic narratives such as this.

Yes, Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is, no joke, trying to spin the blatant lie that the chant “from the river to the sea”- the radical Islamic chant used by terrorists – is nothing more than an “aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate.”

Rashida knows this is a lie but just in case you don’t let me give you a little background on that “aspirational chant.”

“From the river to the sea” is, in fact, the motto Hamas has used since the 1960’s.

It’s referenced in the terror group’s charter and the geography that motto encompasses is from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.

What is in between the river and the sea? Yep, you got it. Israel.

So that “aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence” is actually a call to wipe Israel and the Jews in Israel off the flippin’ map.

Hamas has been quite clear about its goals. It doesn’t mince words or pretend that “from the river to the sea” is some kind of patriotic carol of peace and love.

10/20/2023, Washington, DC, united states. Rep. Rashida Tlaib delivers a passionate speech, emphasizing the necessity of a ceasefire in Gaza during a rally at the U.S. Capitol. Thousands of demonstrators convened to urge a ceasefire in Gaza. (Photo by Ali Khaligh / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by ALI KHALIGH/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Rashida Tlaib knows that full well, just as she knows Israel didn’t bomb that hospital weeks ago.

She is attempting to pin a ribbon on it to confuse the impressionable nincompoops chanting it in the streets, but don’t for one second think she’s using an alternative interpretation.

Terrorist sympathizers plus the well-meaning morons they’ve recruited are reading off the same script, whether they all fully realize it or not.

And boy, isn’t it selective that those demanding a “ceasefire” have happily absorbed Hamas propaganda but somehow when Hamas directly and repeatedly says they will repeat Oct. 7 for as long as it takes until Israel is wiped off the map, these puppets make excuses?

What’s next, will Tlaib and friends try to convince us that “jihad” is just a fancier way of saying “protest.” Nah nah nah.

That woman and the rest of her Hamas Caucus reek of anti-Semitism and they are becoming more and more brazen about it which I actually appreciate so the world and the country and the voters can see EXACTLY the kind of repugnant filth the Democrat party tolerates from its representatives and leaders.

We won’t soon forget this and we will take it all the way to the ballot box next November. See you there.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

