California Taxpayers Continue To Pay For Gavin Newsom’s Agenda | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Take a look at that. It’s not a third world country. It’s actually the fifth largest economy in the world. California.

Led – straight into the ground – by Sir Greasy Tyrant Governor Gavin Newsom, the once Golden State is facing a budget deficit of $68 BILLION dollars.

So you’d think Gavin and pals would be looking to tighten up their purse strings on the spending.

But no. You can’t tighten up the spending belt when millions of people who have no legal right to be here are depending on their perks and privileges they did not earn and have no right to collect.

But as we should well know by now, nothing is ILLEGAL in California. Not shoplifting, not drug use, not public deification or really, anything else.

Oh, except for moms in parks or lone surfers during COVID, of course.

But as for actual illegal activity or illegals themselves, why rain on their parade? Right?

Instead, California or more accurately California taxpayers, will be covering the full scope of MediCal benefits to illegals.

Tired Of California’s Nonsense

And even rapper 50 Cent thinks it’s BS! And he’s damn right.

It’s gonna cost taxpayers around $3.1 billion and it’s $3.1 billion taxpayers cannot afford.

But if you thought this care was limited to emergency room or pregnancy care, think again.

It is California after all. So right on brand, this MediCal expansion to cover roughly 700,000 illegals will also cover…drumroll please..their sex changes.

I kid you not.

According to the Media-Cal memo, this will cover costs for hormone therapy, procedures, and even ancillary services such as hair removal.

Excuse me if I don’t shed a tear over illegal immigrants with body hair incongruent with their gender identity.

You can thank Gavin Newsom for that one.

Break the law? Invade here, illegally? You win food, shelter, possibly a cell phone or even a damn SEX CHANGE.

Work harder, Americans. Gender-confused illegals are depending on you!

And those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts, catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick social networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless