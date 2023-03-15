Videos by OutKick

The state of California has seen unprecedented levels of precipitation in 2023. A state that was completely dried out and void of water amidst historic droughts just two years ago is seeing a revival.

For example:

California’s second largest reservoir was down to its lowest levels ever recorded in September 2021 (628’). Incessant parades of atmospheric rivers have almost refilled the 3.5 million acre-foot reservoir by March 2023 (845’). Lake Oroville, CA recovered 217 FEET!



📸: @CA_DWR pic.twitter.com/b6ke8tUalh — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) March 14, 2023

While rain totals have increased over the last two years, the last six months have been particularly saturated. Parts of California are 200% (or more) over the average for rainfall year to date, and this will likely finish as one of the 10 rainiest years in history— if not even higher on the list.

Rain is good. However, the incessant storms in recent months have created as many issues as they have solved. Especially for agriculture.

Farmers across The Golden State are doing whatever they can to keep their livelihoods in tact. And desperate times often call for desperate measures, as illustrated in the Central Valley earlier this week.

California agriculture is crucial.

Per the U.S. Geological Survey, California’s Central Valley contributes to an estimated 25% of the nation’s food supply. The region’s agricultural output is valued around $17 billion per year.

Needless to say, flooding of the region does not bode well for the farmers, or the consumers.

Thus, when a breach in the Tulare Lake bottom caused waters to rise in the southern part of the San Joaquin Valley, reactive instinct kicked in. Creative solutions were necessary to save the orchard from flooding, no matter the cost.

In one instance, a California farmer faced quite a predicament when his levy broke.

Here is the problem they were facing – pic.twitter.com/ztD2xu9x5p — Cannon Michael (@agleader) March 14, 2023

To fix the issue, he launched two pickup trucks full of dirt to dam the opening and try to keep water from reaching his crops. The damage to the trucks was negligible when compared to the devastation of losing an entire field.

I have never seen this type of #flood control measure before! Here is how some farmers deal with a breach in the Tulare Lake bottom. I assume they will pile some additional dirt on. #cawater #cawx #farm #agriculture pic.twitter.com/QXP720RqjJ — Cannon Michael (@agleader) March 14, 2023

Meanwhile, the less knowledgable were concerned with the pollution that the trucks might create. Priorities, right?

Not a solution I would endorse but water is flowing onto their property. I assume they evaluated other options. Desperate times I guess. Sometimes you have to react quickly and doubtful anyone was coming to help. — Cannon Michael (@agleader) March 14, 2023

In the end, the pickup truck launch was a success.

For all of those haters and doubters – here is what it looks like now – trees protected as well as community nearby. #cawater #flood #cawx #desperatemeasures #agriculture pic.twitter.com/177rcdww7q — Cannon Michael (@agleader) March 14, 2023

The orchard was saved.

A photo update from 30 minutes ago – water contained and orchard saved – for now . . . a lot more water is heading into the basin – it’s not over yet! May need more trucks!! #cawater #cawx #farm #agriculture pic.twitter.com/GHzTxbqLXN — Cannon Michael (@agleader) March 15, 2023

God bless farmers and American ingenuity!