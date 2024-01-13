California Native Matt Leinart Blasts His Home State For Wanting To Ban Youth Football

Videos by OutKick

Count Matt Leinart as one of the people who wants to keep youth football alive in California.

The Golden State passed legislation on Wednesday that would ban youth football in the state. Thanks to a 5-2 vote from the State Assembly committee that regulates sports, the bill now moves to a vote from the full Assembly.

Proponents of the bill cited mitigating injury risk and dropping numbers in participation in football as the main reasons for creating the legislation. However, many parents deemed that the legislation (if passed) would encroach on their parental rights and deprive kids of a recreational outlet.

Ashley Bertam, a mother of three boys, also refuted the state’s argument that flag football is a safer version of the sport to play. She said that no matter what type of football you play, the athletes will always be at risk of injury.

“Flag football is still a contact sport,” Bertram said. “If you think that just because a 7-year-old boy is running up to take a flag, that they’re not ramming into each other to do that, you’re out of your mind! We’re talking about boys!”

If passed, the bill would ban players younger than 6 starting in 2025, players younger than 10 in 2027, and players younger than 12 in 2029.

But it’s not just mothers who disapprove of the new bill. Former USC standout and California football legend Matt Leinart lambasted the state for trying to make this a law.

“The state is taking away basic human rights. Mom and Dad…should have the ability to give their kids a choice,” Leinart said. “Give them the opportunity to play. If they don’t like it, they never have to play ever again. If they love it…football teaches you so many things. It teaches you teamwork, it teaches you discipline…basic values and traits that you can take into everyday life even at a young age.”

He added that it gives kids who might not have many other positive outlets in their life a chance to do something fun and productive.

“Now the state of California is going to take all of that away. What a freaking disaster, but it’s not shocking,” Leinart said.

California is trying to ban tackle football for kids under 12. This is getting out of hand 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wIkLOxnZG0 — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) January 13, 2024

Despite Leinart’s outlook on the bill’s chances of getting passed, it not completely set in stone. Gov. Gavin Newsome, the State Senate, and still others must approve the bill by the end of the month to become law. Some local news reports even seemed pessimistic about the bill’s chances in this process.

In less than three weeks, we’ll know the future of youth football in California. But at any rate, we know where Leinart stands on this issue.